Say hi🖐🏻 to Dain1, Dain2, Dain3, Dain4… painted all by myself @designdain 🎨 A post shared by Dain Yoon 윤다인 (@designdain) on Sep 9, 2017 at 4:35pm PDT

Having hairy nails is not only a thing, it’s actually becoming a trend.

Dain Yoon, an incredible visual illusion artist has designed nail art of her face, then stuck long black hair on her cuticles to create mini portraits of herself. The strands of hair look way too real, which adds a lot to the creepiness factor.

There’s no denying the artistic vision behind this work, but there’s also a good chance that we are taking it too far with this one.