Nailed it! Melissa McCarthy and Sean Spicer are officially wed, for better or worse, as two heads of the same coin.

On Sunday, McCarthy won best guest actress on a comedy series at the Creative Arts Emmys for her spot on Sean Spicer impersonations for Saturday Night Live.

Though Sean Spicer is no longer press secretary for the drama filled Trump administration, his legacy lives on in all those fantastic SNL skits.