[PHOTO] Demi Lovato May Just Have Herself A Girlfriend

It looks like our favorite girl who loves to not apologize may be switching teams.

The Sorry Not Sorry was spotted at Disneyland this weekend and thanks to a stealthy Disneyland-goer, we were able to catch a glimpse of Demi Lovato holding hands with a beautiful, young lady. This special young lady is Lauren Abedini; a DJ, Producer, charity runner, and feminist.

And before you think this was just two girls playfully holding hands at the happiest place on earth, take a look at this picture that was caught later in the trip.

That’s a good old-fashioned butt grab and that butt-grab is meant for the new special lady in her life.

