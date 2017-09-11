[PHOTO] Demi Lovato May Just Have Herself A Girlfriend

I just saw Demi Lovato at Disneyland and she was holding hands with some chick 🤷🏻‍♀️@DisneyParkCeleb @DisneylandCeleb pic.twitter.com/Sohfa9OoRA — Carolyn Sandoval (@carolyn6574) September 11, 2017

It looks like our favorite girl who loves to not apologize may be switching teams.

The Sorry Not Sorry was spotted at Disneyland this weekend and thanks to a stealthy Disneyland-goer, we were able to catch a glimpse of Demi Lovato holding hands with a beautiful, young lady. This special young lady is Lauren Abedini; a DJ, Producer, charity runner, and feminist.

And before you think this was just two girls playfully holding hands at the happiest place on earth, take a look at this picture that was caught later in the trip.

Demi Lovato spotted today with her rumored new girlfriend Lauren Abedini; a DJ, Producer, charity runner, and feminist! 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/lCJc8ayiBH — Music News & Facts (@musicnewsfact) September 11, 2017

That’s a good old-fashioned butt grab and that butt-grab is meant for the new special lady in her life.