Steve Aoki Teams Up With Zumba For ‘STRONG’ Workout Music

Steve Aoki is a true innovator when it comes to electronic music, so it’s no surprise that he’s signed on to make music exclusively for Zumba.

Steve Aoki and Zumba seems like a match made in heaven as his club-bangin’ beats couldn’t be more perfect for the up-tempo vibe of Zumba.  The Zumba-inspired track will be properly be named “STRONG.”

The high-intensity workout will reportedly be track-specific, matching the movements done during the Zumba routine. Aoki himself even participated in the routines before producing the music, which ultimately allowed him to “design the music and match it with the varying intensities and dynamics of the program.”

