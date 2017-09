Fifth Harmony’s new music video “Deliver” is straight up classy!

Fifth Harmony surprised fans with a brand new music video for their track Deliver on Friday and we couldn’t be more excited. In the video, these four beauty queens were dressed to the nine and looked like a bunch of tens.

“Deliver” is the fifth track on the group’s new 10-track album and has more of an R&B vibe than some of their previous pop hits.