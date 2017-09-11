Wendy’s Class vs. Class!

Doing something good never tasted better! Wendy’s and ENERGY 103.7 are teaming up to send a class to SeaWorld in a Class vs. Class competition! Set up a Wendy’s night where your school will receive 30% of the proceeds and the class that raises the most money at the winning school will get tickets to SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration on December 8th.

Here’s how it works! Once your Wendy’s Night is scheduled, invite students, friends, and families to come out and support. They will be asked to present a flyer to the cashier when they order. At the end night, 30% of the total will go back to the school. Wendy’s Night is a great fundraiser for the PTA, band, student council, and other school related organization.

To set up a Wendy’s Night at your school, email your preferred date and time to marketing@pennantfoods.net. Wendy’s Night must occur between September 11th and December 1st to be eligible for the SeaWorld Christmas Celebration tickets.

