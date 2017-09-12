Find the ENERGY E-Team This Week & Win!

We’re sending our E-Team out on the streets to make it rain tickets for the launch of Tonya & Sonic Mornings, all this week.
Stop, drop and win when you see this van –
OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL! #EnergyMornings @imtonyagonzalez @soniconair Morning Show LAUNCH PARTY is going down! Thursday, September 28, LAIR NIGHTCLUB, you DON'T WANNA MISS IT😉 Ashlee B. and Marvy J. are out and about RIGHT NOW with your tickets to get in!!! They're at Starbucks on Convoy until 9AM so find them😇 #energy1037sd #energy1037 @ashleebrown24 @marvyjslay
Here’s where we’re going to be and when, look for us and win!