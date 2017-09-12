[LISTEN] The Truth About Sonic

It’s about that time for another classic segment of The Truth About Sonic, where Sonic tells all of San Diego one of his most embarrassing secrets next to two lies. This week, Sonic decided to go with an injury theme, as each of his choices involved him hurting himself in one way or another.

Sonic started off the game by saying that when he was a little kid, he busted his chin open because he was break-dancing in the shower. The next choice was that Sonic embarrassingly broke his arm in the middle of the grocery store while skateboarding. Lastly, Sonic finished off the game by saying that he broke his wrist during an intense arm wrestling match at a bar.

Listen above to hear Sonic relive a painful experience.