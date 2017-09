SAN DIEGO, CA - MARCH 30: Players line up on the field next to U.S. military members during pre-game festivities on Opening Night before a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on March 30, 2014 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

(Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)