[WATCH] Gigi Hadid Slays Fashion Show With Only One Shoe

Gigi Hadid walking for the Anna Sui SS18 fashion show with one shoe. 👸🏼👸🏼 #NYFW pic.twitter.com/rMvzJAHuq3 — Gigi Hadid News (@GigiHadidsNews) September 12, 2017

If you think Gigi Hadid is one of the best models in the game just because of her looks, think again.

Gigi Hadid walking for Anna Sui SS18 like a pro 💕 #NYFW pic.twitter.com/qVo6scAaoW — Gigi Hadid News (@GigiHadidsNews) September 11, 2017

During Anna Sui’s New York Fashion Week show on Monday evening, Gigi Hadid suffered a lost a platform heel during the second-half of the show but kept strutting down the runway as if she still had the shoe on, impressively keeping her composure as if nothing went wrong.

To finish off the show, Gigi teamed up with sister Bella on the catwalk and held on to her for extra support as she walked on the toes of her right foot with only a black sock on.

And that is exactly why she is a superstar.