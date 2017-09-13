Can We Please Be Rescued By These Gainesville Police Officers?

Oh. My. Goodness. Hurricane Irma did more than destroy infastructure, it set some ladies’ hearts on fire!

Three Gainesville Police officers, responding to the Florida hurricane, posted a selfie to Facebook before going out to do some saving. The post went viral!

Here are our, personal observations on the photograph.

All three of the men are undeniably good looking. It might be illegal to be as good looking as they are. We might move to Gainesville just so we can be saved by the good looking police men there.

Obviously, ours isn’t the only office to be struck by the officers’ good looks – The comments on the post got pretty racy.

The Sarasota Police Department felt that their guns were also up to par, and posted a photo in response.

The response was so numerous, that the Gainesville Police Department was compelled to update the post:

UPDATE:

1. We are dying with the comments. You’ve actually made our chief blush with some of them.

2. MRS. Nordman and MRS. Hamill have also enjoyed knowing how millions of women are going crazy over their husbands.

3. We can confirm that Officer Rengering (far right with the amazing hair) IS SINGLE.

4. On another note, Officer Rengering is being placed into Cougar Prey Protective Care, similar to the witness protection program for his safety.

5. Please do not call 9-1-1 and request this group respond to your “incident”

6. There WILL be a calendar.

Thank you all for the hilarious comments…they have brightened our time up here. As for the calendar, we are going to try and do something fairly quickly and funds raised will go to Hurricane Irma recovery here in Florida.

We cannot wait to see that calendar!