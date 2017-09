Serena Williams took to Instagram today to share the first photos of her new daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

Alexia was born 12-days ago in a West Palm Beach, Florida hospital. In addition to the photo, Serena shared a video documenting her pregnancy story from beginning to end.

Alexis is named after her father, Alexis Ohanian. Yes, Alexis is a Junior, something you don’t see too often in little girls, look at this little one, she’s a non-conformist already!

Welcome to the world, Alexis!