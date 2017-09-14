[PICS] Tonya Does ‘The 7 Bridges’ Walk In San Diego!

Filed Under: 7 Bridges Walk, Balboa Park, Tonya

This is so fun, such an easy way to get your steps in, burn some calories, get caught up on chisme with a friend, or to just do alone!

My bestie Sara and I wanted to talk over the phone and get caught up, but she suggested we get caught up AND walk the San Diego’s 7 bridge walk.

The walk is 5 miles long and starts in Balboa Park. It goes through Bankers Hill, Hillcrest, North Park and then back to Balboa Park! It’s beautiful! You get to see all the restaurants, the cool and beautiful homes, AND THE COOLEST historical bridges. Seriously they’re pretty rad.

You definitely have to follow the map because you can get lost or miss some bridges. Here’s a map I use, that I found on SanDiegoReader.com.

roam map t670 [PICS] Tonya Does The 7 Bridges Walk In San Diego!

You can start anywhere, but I either like to start at the last bridge or the first bridge. This time we started in North Park at the 7th bridge and worked backwards. AND, FYI, that bridge is closed right now. lol. It’s all under construction, as you can see below, so we  walked around 🙂

img 1997 [PICS] Tonya Does The 7 Bridges Walk In San Diego!

Georgia Street & University Ave bridge

We walked through North Park and right before you walk into Hillcrest there’s an awesome bridge that leads you into the shopping center with the Ralphs, Trader Joes…etc.

img 1998 [PICS] Tonya Does The 7 Bridges Walk In San Diego!

Then we walked down University and we totally got lost and skipped 2 of the best bridges but here are pics from the first time I did this walk.

img 3477 [PICS] Tonya Does The 7 Bridges Walk In San Diego! img 3478 [PICS] Tonya Does The 7 Bridges Walk In San Diego! img 3491 [PICS] Tonya Does The 7 Bridges Walk In San Diego! img 3492 [PICS] Tonya Does The 7 Bridges Walk In San Diego!

Then there’s the First Ave bridge 🙂

img 2003 e1505401044715 [PICS] Tonya Does The 7 Bridges Walk In San Diego!

And then you walk through the rest of Bankers Hill into Balboa Park:

img 2006 [PICS] Tonya Does The 7 Bridges Walk In San Diego!

and then we walked through Balboa Park to the last bridge! So much fun. You have to try it! If you have any questions hit me up on Instagram: @imTonyaGonzalez or email me at Tonya@energy1037.com

img 2009 [PICS] Tonya Does The 7 Bridges Walk In San Diego!

Read an article on this 7 Bridge Walk and the history of the bridges HERE.

More from Tonya (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Newsletter

Listen Live