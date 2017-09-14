[LISTEN] The Truth About Tonya

Another Thursday, another classic game of The Truth About Tonya.

In case you don’t already know, The Truth About Tonya is a game where Tonya reveals one of her most embarrassing secrets next to two lies and the listener has to correctly guess which one is the truth.

On this week’s episode, Tonya seemed to go with a celebrity-theme as she started off the game by saying that one time she had stepped on Katy Perry’s foot backstage at a meet and greet right before she was about to perform. After that, she said when she first met Hilary Duff she accidentally called her and thought she was Miley Cyrus. To finish off the game, Tonya told all of San Diego that when she met Lady Gaga, she told her she had a big booger in her nose.

See if you can guess which embarrassing moment is true above!!