Selena Gomez Receives Kidney Transplant From Best Friend

Selena Gomez revealed some shocking health news.

Ever since revealing her lupus diagnosis in 2015, Selena Gomez has been upfront about the impact the disease has had on her health, career and quality of life.

But she took it one step further early Thursday morning when she revealed via Instagram she’d received a kidney transplant from her longtime pal, actress Francia Raisa, as part of her ongoing treatment explaining, “it was what I needed to do for my overall health.”

This is some serious intense stuff and to see a friendship like this is truly special. We couldn’t be more happy to see Selena’s health heading in the right direction.