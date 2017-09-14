[WATCH] James Corden Scares You Silly As Pennywise

On Wednesday night, the “Late Late Show” host aired his own take on the hit horror movie “IT” and things got frightening pretty quick.

In the video above, an office worker named Tim calls the “IT department” when his computer breaks, only to be greeted by Corden in full clown getup. Not exactly the “IT Guy” Tim had in mind, but the clown was still going to give his best effort to help fix the computer.

However, his colleague made the mistake of popping the red balloon Corden helpfully removed from under his desk to fix the Wi-Fi signal. “I wouldn’t if I was you,” Corden warned before the balloon spattered a blood-like substance all over him.

Watch the hilarious skit above and get ready to get scared silly!