[LISTEN] Kygo and U2 Finally Release Their Collaboration

Back in August of 2016, Kygo premiered his new collaboration with U2 during his DJ set at Cloud 9 festival in Bergen, Norway.

In a thrilling turn of events for his international fan base, Kygo debuted an unreleased collaboration with none other than the legendary rock band U2 called “You’re The Best Thing About Me.” The song features a down-tempo, groovy melody and you can instantly  hear the familiar vocals from Bono.

This track looks to be shaping up to be another powerful hit for the Norwegian producer.

