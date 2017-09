Post Malone is a man on a mission right now!

Following his sensational cover of Nirvana’s “All Apologies” and appearance on Lorde’s “Homemade Dynamite” remix, the 22-year-old rapper has unleashed new single featuring 21 Savage with production by Metro Boomin and Tank.

The brand new jam is titled “Rockstar” and it is reportedly the first single off Malone’s long-awaited sophomore album Beerbongs and Bentleys, which he teased in late 2016.

“Rockstar” seems to be the beginning of something special.