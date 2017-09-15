Meet Beto Perez

Meet Beto Energy 103.7’s new afternoon DJ

Beto was born in Tijuana, Mexico and raised in South San Diego. His passion for music started at a young age when his cousins gave him vinyl records to play. This led him to a career as a DJ.

In 2002, a young Beto kept calling the local radio station’s request line and harassed his way onto becoming the Morning Show stunt guy. He has since worked as a producer, an on-air DJ for both Spanish and English markets, he has done voice over work and is currently the voice of Caption Obvious.

Beto brings more than 15 years of radio experience to his new position at Energy 103.7.