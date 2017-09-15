Watch Nick Jonas Fail at Being James Corden’s Intern

By Hayden Wright

James Corden’s guests will submit to all sorts of unusual punishment for the sake of comedy. They sing at the top of their lungs in the passenger seat of a moving car. They’ll even stand behind a fiberglass partition while Corden launches food at them. Last night, Nick Jonas gamely joined Corden for a sketch in which he plays not just a Late Late Show intern—but a very, very bad one.

The sketch begins when Corden complains about his empty mug.

“This mug’s completely empty,” he says. “Why is my—sorry, I was a bit parched. We’ll start again. Can I get some water in here? It’s a simple thing, isn’t it? The interns here, they basically have one job and they can’t even get that right.”

Jonas emerges with a bottle of water and fills Corden’s cup. Then James asks for a pastry and Jonas digs one out of his pocket—promising it’s fine to eat, except for a few hairs. Finally, Nick makes it up to Corden by offering him a shoulder massage.

Watch the hilarious sketch unfold here: