Tonya Joins Thousands At San Diego’s ‘Dîner en Blanc’!

Filed Under: Diner en Blanc, pop up party, San Diego White Party, Tonya

Diner en Blanc!

Such a fun event!!!

img 2092 Tonya Joins Thousands At San Diegos Dîner en Blanc!

Last night I was at the exclusive and annual “Dîner en Blanc“! So cool. I’ve always seen pics of this party happening in San Diego where EVERYONE is decked out in their finest ALL WHITE outfits and I never really knew what it was or how it worked and I’m so glad I finally got to experience it!

img 2103 Tonya Joins Thousands At San Diegos Dîner en Blanc!

This party is one of the best events I’ve ever been to. It’s basically a huge picnic. Everyone brings a table and two chairs, you’re given white table linens and you bring wine and food- whatever you want- decorate your table with whatever you want, it could be simple with just a candle or some people get ore serious and build a whole center piece and everyone just has a good ass time!

img 2075 Tonya Joins Thousands At San Diegos Dîner en Blanc! img 2080 Tonya Joins Thousands At San Diegos Dîner en Blanc! img 2084 Tonya Joins Thousands At San Diegos Dîner en Blanc! img 2088 Tonya Joins Thousands At San Diegos Dîner en Blanc! img 2091 Tonya Joins Thousands At San Diegos Dîner en Blanc! img 2102 Tonya Joins Thousands At San Diegos Dîner en Blanc!

The best part is when you sign up- you choose a location to be picked up at and it’s never revealed where the actual location for Dîner en Blanc will be! I think that’s what I really liked about this event. That surprise element. You get on that bus with everyone else and have no idea where in San Diego you’re being taken.

img 20391 Tonya Joins Thousands At San Diegos Dîner en Blanc! img 2040 Tonya Joins Thousands At San Diegos Dîner en Blanc! img 2045 Tonya Joins Thousands At San Diegos Dîner en Blanc! img 2046 Tonya Joins Thousands At San Diegos Dîner en Blanc!

This year’s secret location was beautiful Liberty Station! As media, we got there a little earlier and got to see all 2,200 people get off their busses and come in and fill all that green at Liberty Station with ALL WHITE! I mean, seriously- a SEA of people in all white head to toe!

img 2056 Tonya Joins Thousands At San Diegos Dîner en Blanc! img 2065 Tonya Joins Thousands At San Diegos Dîner en Blanc! img 2096 Tonya Joins Thousands At San Diegos Dîner en Blanc! img 2099 Tonya Joins Thousands At San Diegos Dîner en Blanc! img 2104 Tonya Joins Thousands At San Diegos Dîner en Blanc! img 2119 Tonya Joins Thousands At San Diegos Dîner en Blanc! img 2125 Tonya Joins Thousands At San Diegos Dîner en Blanc!

The event went all night long! Kicked it off with the napkin twirl and then lots of fun and dancing all night!

img 2117 Tonya Joins Thousands At San Diegos Dîner en Blanc! img 2109 Tonya Joins Thousands At San Diegos Dîner en Blanc!

Watch the video above for a little snapchat recap of my night with Dîner en Blanc!

And CLICK HERE for the link if you want to sign up or get alerts for next years Dîner en Blanc!

More from Tonya (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Newsletter

Listen Live