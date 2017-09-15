[WATCH] Nicki Minaj and Yo Gotti ‘Rake It Up’ On The Tonight Show

Nicki Minaj and Yo Gotti have been sky-rocketing up the charts with their jam “Rake It Up,” making it all the way up into the top 10.

To throw gas on their flaming hot track, the pair went on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform the the song. Minaj strutted onstage halfway through the song in a eye-popping bodysuit. The duo exchanged rhymes over the Mike Will Made-It beat, as Minaj stole the spotlight with her boastful verse.

“Rake It Up” recently became Gotti’s highest-charting single at Number 10.