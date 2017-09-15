[WATCH] Single In San Diego

Single in San Diego is back and once again we got some of the best looking single people in San Diego to answer some of life’s most important questions.

For this special episode, the singles focused on the online aspect of dating and just how much it affects the dating world in the year 2017. The first question that they tackled was that if they ONLY meet people online. After that, they were asked if Instagram has become the new Tinder.

Per usual, each one of the singles gave enlightening answers that feature their own experiences. Not to mention they all looked damn good while doing it.

