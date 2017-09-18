Watch Ed Sheeran and Skrillex Take Over Chicago Club DJ Booth

By Scott T. Sterling

It was quite the party when Ed Sheeran and Drake took over the turntables at a Chicago club over the weekend.

The moment happened at Chicago’s Five Roses club last Friday night (Sept. 15), after Sheeran’s show at the nearby Allstate Arena. The pair was partying together at the bar when they decided to hit the decks, with Skrillex playing DJ for nearly two hours with Sheeran serving as his hype-man.

“Skrillex asked me if he could jump on the decks,” DJ Alex Peace wrote on Facebook with a video clip of the moment. “Ed Sheeran said to me, ‘I didn’t think he was gonna do it.’ This is what happened at the end of his 90 minute DJ set.”

Watch the video, which contains some explicit language, now at Radio.com.