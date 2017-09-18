Join ENERGY 103.7 at the San Diego Zoo Food, Wine & Brew Celebration presented by Cymer® is on Saturday, September 23rd. This tasting event takes place inside the world-famous San Diego Zoo and features globally-inspired food, wine, and beer samples mixed with live entertainment and dancing. Guests can soar above it all in the Skyfari, light up the night at the glow party, and dance like a rock star at seven live stages throughout the Zoo. Tickets may be purchased online at ZooFoodandWine.com or by calling 619-718-3000.

Guests must be 21 years of age or older; no children or strollers are permitted.