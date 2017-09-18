[WATCH] Kevin Hart Apologizes For Cheating On Pregnant Wife

Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all. A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

After months of denial, it is about that time for Kevin Hart to spill the beans on what really happened the night that he was supposedly cheating on his PREGNANT wife.

The FBI has identified a woman suspected of an extortion attempt against Kevin Hart that forced the comedian to apologize to his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish for cheating on her. The woman allegedly contacted Kevin hart and demanded a “multi-million dollar” sum in order to keep a sexually provocative video featuring the star out of the public eye.

Hart captions the apologetic video as “Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I’m not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all.”

Kevin has a long road ahead of him and we can only wish the best for his family and hope they can get over this unfortunate hurdle.