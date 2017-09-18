WEB CONTEST // Hip Hop Nutcracker at Civic Theatre, Sat. 11/18

The Hip Hop Nutcracker hits the stage at the Civic Theatre on November 18th. KyXy is giving you chance to win tickets to the show! Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show on November 18th!

The Hip Hop Nutcracker is a contemporary re-imagination of Tchaikovsky’s timeless music featuring an all-star cast of hip hop dancers, DJ Boo, and an onstage electric violinist.

Through the spells cast by the mysterious Drosselmeyer, Maria-Clara and her Nutcracker prince, travel back in time to the moment when her parents first meet in a nightclub. Digital scenery transforms E.T.A. Hoffmann’s story of sugarplums into 1980s Brooklyn. The Hip Hop Nutcracker celebrates love, community and the magic of New Year’s Eve. For tickets and show information visit SanDiegoTheatres.com.