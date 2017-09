MEXICO CITY (CBSLA/AP) — Mexico’s federal government says the death toll in a magnitude 7.1 earthquake has risen to 139.

The announcement posted on Twitter did not break down the locations of the deaths, but said they included Mexico City and the states of Morelos, Puebla and Mexico.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered near the Puebla state town of Raboso, about 76 miles (123 kilometers) southeast of Mexico City.

Read the full story on CBS Los Angeles