[LISTEN] Juicy J & Cardi B Get Downright Nasty On Brand New Song

Can you imagine being in the club and then out of nowhere, this song begins to play?

Simply spectacular.

I can’t think of two better rappers to come together and put together what may just be the club-banger of the year than the future queen of rap, Cardi B, and the strip club legend himself, Juicy J. Their brand new song is rightfully titled “Kamasutra” and it is lifted from Juicy’s new mixtape “Highly Intoxicated.”

The sexy single features Cardi B and Juicy J going back and forth, talking about their filthiest fantasies.

And let me just say, as soon as you hear these filthy fantasies, they will soon become yours as well.