Man Gets Private Parts Stuck In Gym Weights

We all know that one person that can’t get enough of the gym. They LOVE the gym. They can’t stop talking about the gym. They are absolutely obsessed with gains and proteins.

Then there is this guy that just has to take it way too far.

In Worms, Germany, Firefighters spent three hours using power tools to free a man with his penis trapped in a gym weight. You can’t make this stuff up. This got to be so serious that the man reportedly had to be sedated as firefighters cut through and smashed the weight.

