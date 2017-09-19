Serial Sidewalk Pooper Runs Loose In Colorado

An unfortunate Colorado family says a woman continues to poop on the sidewalk in front of their house during her weekly jogs.

Yes, you read that right.

A jogger, who is now referred to as the “Mad Pooper,”  strikes about once a week and isn’t ashamed of her mid-run bathroom break. She was finally caught in the act by the kids of the household, says the owner of the house. She goes on to say “They came screaming, like, you’re not going to believe this they are like crying. I’m like what? They are like ‘There’s a lady taking a poop!’ And so I come outside, and I’m like oh dear goodness! I was like ‘ Are you serious, are you really taking a poop right here in front of my kids!?’ She’s like ‘Yeah, sorry!’”

I really don’t know what is more shocking here. Is it the fact that a grown woman likes to poop in front yards like a Labrador or the audacity of the woman to not only do it, but to look the owner of the house right in the eyes with absolute no shame?

