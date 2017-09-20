The Perfect Earthquake First Aid Kit

In order to prepare for a major earthquake, SFGate has compiled a list of supplies the American Red Cross recommends you keep on hand and after the most recent earthquake in Mexico, it never hurts to be too prepared.

WATER

Drinking water is obviously something that everybody needs and during a rough earthquake, quality drinking water is hard to come by. This is why you should store the water in plastic containers and avoid containers that will decompose or break, such as milk cartons or glass bottles.

FOOD

Another obvious one. Food is right up there with water with being the most important thing you will need to succeed after experiencing an earthquake. Good examples of food items to store include ready-to-eat canned meats, fruits, vegetables, canned juices, soup, etc.

MEDICINE AND BANDAGES

Injuries are a huge part of an earthquake’s aftermath, making the first aid kit a must in these type of situations. A quality first aid kit will include sterile adhesive bandages in assorted sizes, assorted sizes of safety pins, latex gloves, sterile gauze pads, scissors, tweezers, thermometer and various roller bandages.

TOOLS AND SUPPLIES

The tools and supplies in your first aid kit are essentially the foundation for your safety and here are the best items to have during this type of devastation. Paper cups, plates, and plastic utensils for the food. Battery-operated radio and extra batteries. The trusty flashlight. Cash or traveler’s checks, in case banks are closed in the days following an earthquake. Non-electric can opener or a utility knife. Matches in a waterproof container and whatever else you feel is necessary.

CLOTHING AND BEDDING

Nobody wants to be stuck wearing the same clothes for days after the earthquake and nobody likes sleeping in the cold so here are the best options for the type of clothing and bedding you will need during this travesty. You’re going to want to have some sturdy shoes or work boots and be sure to keep them near your bed. No body likes to be stuck in the rain without rain gear, so be sure to stock up on that. In regards to the bedding, make sure you got enough blankets and sleeping bags for everybody.

DOCUMENTS

The last thing you will need in your first aid kit is important document. Important documents include your will, insurance policies, contracts deeds, stocks, bonds, passports, social security cards, immunization records, bank account numbers and of course your family records (birth, marriage, death certificates).