You never know who you’re going to meet at dinner parties!! 🎉 Great night! So much fun, thank you Cade! 🍃🍃 pic.twitter.com/jFR4pzwmwZ — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) September 20, 2017

Are Mariah Carey and Britney Spears becoming BFFs?

That’s what it looks like in Britney Spears’ most recent tweet features some of the greatest divas of all-time. “You never know who you’re going to meet at dinner parties!!” Spears captioned the post. “Great night! So much fun, thank you Cade!”

This sweet encounter prompted fans to basically lose their minds.