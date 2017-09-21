PRETTYMUCH Talk Favorite Memes and Online Bullying with Marvy J. Slay

Energy 103.7 and some of our listeners hung out with the PRETTYMUCH Tuesday for an intimate performance at House of Blues San Diego.

Before the boy band hit the stage we sat down with them to talk about their sound, their social media fan challenge, what kind of things annoy them about each other (not much) and advice they have for people trying to sort through all the negativity online and in the world.

We also played a little game with them – Fast talk – Answer as fast as you can, no explaining.

Check out the full interview and Fast Talk below.

Want to play Fast Talk? YES!