Salma Hayek Makes Incredible Donation To Mexico Earthquake Victims

Actress Salma Hayek is giving back to her home country of Mexico in a big way.

Salma shared a video on Instagram encouraging people to donate money toward relief efforts in Mexico City and surrounding areas after they were devastated by a huge earthquake on Tuesday. On top of that powerful message, she also revealed that she has survived a previous natural disaster.

She capped off her message by announcing that she personally has made a $100,000 donation to UNICEF and encourages us all to contribute in some way as well.

