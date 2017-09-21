Salma Hayek Makes Incredible Donation To Mexico Earthquake Victims

The people of my country have now suffered three natural disasters in a row. Many children and families are hurt and in terrible need. I'm contributing $100,000 now to UNICEF which has teams on the ground responding. Please join me and contribute what you can and thank you. Click on the link in my bio above. #fuerzamexico #earthquake #sismo #mexico A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Sep 20, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

Actress Salma Hayek is giving back to her home country of Mexico in a big way.

Salma shared a video on Instagram encouraging people to donate money toward relief efforts in Mexico City and surrounding areas after they were devastated by a huge earthquake on Tuesday. On top of that powerful message, she also revealed that she has survived a previous natural disaster.

She capped off her message by announcing that she personally has made a $100,000 donation to UNICEF and encourages us all to contribute in some way as well.