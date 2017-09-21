[WATCH] James Corden Rocks Out With The Foo Fighters On Carpool Karaoke

Whomever came up with the idea to bring The Foo Fighters on Carpool Karaoke needs to get a raise immediately.

James Corden hopped behind the wheel with the band members scattered all over the van for the popular Late Late Show singing segment on Wednesday’s show.

During the nearly 13-minute clip, the crew belted tracks like All My Life, Learn to Fly, The Sky is a Neighborhood and Best of You, which left Corden and the rest of us breathless. Between songs, Corden grilled other members of the Foo Fighters on touring life and their first memories of Grohl.

The segment ended with a trip to Guitar Center, where Grohl, Taylor Hawkins and Corden began their drum-off.