Dude, Kylie Jenner is Pregnant!

Just when you think you’ve caught your bearings, a little birdie (a stork, actually) whispers in your ear that the youngest of the Jenner/Kardashian clan is knocked up.

That’s right, Kylie Jenner, the 20-year old reality star, is pregnant multiple sources are reporting- People and TMZ to name a couple.

The baby daddy? rapper Travis Scott, whom Kylie has been dating since early April, that’s roughly six months, for those of you too lazy to do the math.

How does Kylie feel about it? Apparently she’s thrilled. A source close to the couple says they started sharing the news a couple of weeks ago.

“Everyone is overjoyed for her,” and “This is the happiest she’s ever been,” the source told People.

While I’ll admit MY initial reaction upon hearing the news was ummmmm… horror.

But, Kylie’s situation isn’t that of many other starving, struggling 20-somethings – She’s loaded with cash, her schedule is probably as busy or as relaxed as she wants it to be, she can hire 100 nannies if she needs to bolt to Jamaica to some naval bearing music festival. So, you know, Congratulations Kylie!

Oddly enough the timing of her pregnancy means she’ll be expecting at the same time as her sister Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s surrogate.

If the timing of this whole thing is correct, she’ll be due around February.