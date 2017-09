A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 21, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

Well that didn’t take long.

Not too long after giving birth to a set of beautiful twins, Beyoncé’s bangin’ body is back and it is obvious that JAY-Z couldn’t be happier. It seems as if the power couple is in love now more than ever, going on extravagant date after extravagant date.

In one cute snap, the couple is seen sitting on a docked yacht and kissing. Another blurry shot shows the lovebirds smiling wide and getting cozy.