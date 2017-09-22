WEEKEND GIVEAWAY // Tonya & Sonic’s Official Party at Lair Nightclub!

Tonya & Sonic Mornings are official!

To celebrate, we’re throwing the sickest launch party EVER at Lair.

DJ Kyle Flesch will be holding down the DJ booth and the ENERGY crew will be holding down the dance floor.

We’re hooking you up with tickets all weekend long! Listen to ENERGY and when we tell you to call, be caller 20 at 888-388-1037 to win!

You can also look for the E-Team, all next week to score your last chance tickets into this exclusive event! We can’t wait to celebrate with you!

Save the date – Lair Nightclub (below Parq), Thursday, September 28th. Doors open at 10pm.

Find our street team at these locations for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

Monday, September 25th (11:00a-12:30p): Southwestern College, 900 Otay Lakes Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91910

Tuesday, September 26th (11:00a-12:30p): San Diego State University, 5250 Campanile Dr, San Diego, CA 92182

Wednesday, September 27th (11:00a-12:30p): Mesa College, 7250 Mesa College Dr, San Diego, CA 92111