The Free La Mesa Oktoberfest Festival returns Friday, September 29th through Sunday, October 1st to the tree lined avenues of the La Mesa Village for three days of fun, music, vendors, workshops, kid’s activities, lots of brats and of course – plenty of German beer! Hold on to your Lederhosen – 2017 is going to be one for the books! The La Mesa Oktoberfest is brought to you by Bob Stall Chevrolet: Find New Roads. For more information visit LaMesaOktoberfest.org.