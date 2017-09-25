TONYA & SONIC // Steve Aoki at Omnia Nightclub, Fri. 10/6!

Steve Aoki is taking over Omnia Nightclub on Friday, October 6th and ENERGY 103.7 is hooking you up with tickets to the show!  Listen to Tonya & Sonic from 6a-10a and when they tell you to call, be the 20th caller at 888-388-1037 to win.  For tickets and VIP tables, visit OmniaNightclub.com.

Grammy-nominated music producer and DJ Steve Aoki founded record label, Dim Mak Records in 1996. Since then, his label has released over 250 records to date. Aoki has collaborated with talent from all genres including rapper Kid Cudi and Tiësto, as well as reworked songs by Michael Jackson and Linkin Park. He has become synonymous with energy infused performances, deriving from his use of raft crowd-surfing, spraying champagne and throwing cakes into the crowd.

