[WATCH] Baby Hippo Adorably Farts Underwater

Farts are an all-time classic. They are absolutely hilarious. When a fart is executed properly, it can be the funniest thing to happen that entire day and I can’t think of a better executed fart than what Fiona, the baby hippo, did at the Cincinnati Zoo.

As Fiona swims freely, enjoying the time with her fellow hippos, one lucky camera was able to catch Fiona slipping as she was exposed as the one who dealt it.

And it’s obviously adorable.

If you aren’t aware, Fiona is no ordinary hippo. Fiona is America’s favorite hippo after her incredible survival story went viral and after this little farting clip, she is just going to continue to steal the hearts of millions.