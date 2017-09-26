[WATCH] Chance The Rapper Debuts Brand New Song With Stephen Colbert

After having “Coloring Book” on replay since spring of 2016, I think we have all waited long enough for some more Chance The Rapper in our lives. Luckily for us, the Chicago native joined Stephen Colbert on the set of CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for an interview, covering a few topics and of course, to debut a brand new song.

With a heavenly backdrop, Chance took the stage with Toronto singer/intrumentalist Daniel Caesar to perform his electric guitar-fueled new track as he spit some of his typically introspective bars. This particular song focuses on his struggle juggling the maintenance of familial relationships and the life of a rap star.

More from Energy Mornings
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live