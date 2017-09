Jimmy Kimmel has served up a new series of mean tweets to celebrities.

Gal Gadot, Emma Watson, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Dave Chappelle and Kristen Bell were among the famous faces to read out the horrible things that internet trolls post about them on Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

And of course, there’s a shot at President Trump in there as well thanks to Alec Baldwin.