Katy Perry’s 96 Hour Live Stream Gets Documentary Treatment

By Scott T. Sterling

Katy Perry isn’t finished giving fans a behind the scenes look inside her life and album promotional cycle.

Katy Perry: Will You Be My Witness? is a full-length feature that collects highlights from her surprise 4-day live stream on YouTube, as well as many never-before-seen moments from the event.

The special will debut Oct. 4 on YouTube Red.

The course of the original Witness live stream back in June was packed with unexpected and controversial highlights, from Perry breaking down in tears during a therapy session to dinner guests Amanda Seales and Caitlyn Jenner getting into a heated debate over race.

Watch the trailer below.