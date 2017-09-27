[LISTEN] Lil Wayne Unleashes A Banger With NBA Superstar

The list of NBA players who have tried to become rappers is not short. Shaq, Iman Shumpert, Allen Iverson, Metta World Peace and if we are being honest with ourselves here, this here is a list of guys who borderline embarrassed themselves as a rapper.

But then there is Damian Lillard, who raps under the name Dame D.O.L.L.A.

The Portland Trailblazers’ superstar point guard is no stranger to the rap game as he has shown hip-hop fans that he should be taken seriously behind the mic as well as on the court. Whether he’s rhyming on Sway or freestyling on late night TV, Lillard has proven over the past few years that he’s one of the best athlete rappers out there.

His most recent single goes a long way in establishing Dame D.O.L.L.A as a respected competitor in the rap game. Not only does he collaborate with the a rap legend in Lil Wayne, but Dame straight spits on the track. He goes bar for bar with one of the best rappers to ever do it behind a beat that goes HARD.

This a good start for Damian Lillard’s MVP campaign.