A Hocus Pocus Remake is Happening!

I am a lover of all things Halloween. So how could you enjoy the month of October without watching Hocus Pocus right? For me that’s unheard of and I watch it multiple times throughout the month.

Bette Midler says the role of Winifred Sanderson was one of the funnest she has ever played. As a Hocus Pocus fan I just don’t know who could do that role better than her…

I had hoped and hoped for a part 2, even Midler joked tweeting that the hold up on a sequel was that “Disney was having trouble finding a virgin.” LOL!

Well Disney Channel has confirmed they are remaking Hocus Pocus all together as a TV movie without the original cast! I’m really sad about this remake to be honest. Will I watch? Of course. I just don’t know if it’s at all possible to up the original, in fact I think its impossible.

Lets all riot for a Hocus Pocus sequel instead!

Who’s with me? 🙂