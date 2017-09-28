Hugh Hefner Will RIP Next to Marilyn Monroe

Hugh Hefner will spend eternity resting next to one of the most iconic pinups of all time, and the covergirl of Playboy‘s very first issue – Marilyn Monroe.
Hefner purchased the crypt next to Marilyn, who is entombed in L.A.’s Westwood Village Memorial Park in 1992. The cost of real estate next to Marilyn Monroe in the afterlife? $75,000.
The first issue of Playboy magazine with Marilyn Monroe on the cover and signed by Hugh Hefner on page three is displayed at Julien’s Auction House in Beverly Hills, California on June 22, 2015 ahead of Julien’s “Hollywood Legends Auction” on June 26th and June 27th. Hefner launched Playboy in December 1953, selling for 50 cents a copy, with this issue estimated at $3,000 – $5,000. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)