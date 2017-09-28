Hugh Hefner Will RIP Next to Marilyn Monroe

Filed Under: Hugh Hefner, Marilyn Monroe
WESTWOOD, CA - JULY 26: (MARILYN MONROE FEATURE) The grave site of late actress Marilyn Monroe is seen on July 26, 2002 at the The Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary in Westwood, California. This year marks the 40th anniversary of Monroe's death. The actress, famous for such films as "The Seven Year Itch" and "Some Like It Hot," was found dead on August 5, 1962 in her Brentwood, California home of a drug overdose. Playboy founder Hugh Hefner later purchased the crypt adjacent to Monroe's. (Photo by Mel Bouzad/Getty Images)

Hugh Hefner will spend eternity resting next to one of the most iconic pinups of all time, and the covergirl of Playboy‘s very first issue – Marilyn Monroe.

Hefner purchased the crypt next to Marilyn, who is entombed in L.A.’s Westwood Village Memorial Park in 1992. The cost of real estate next to Marilyn Monroe in the afterlife? $75,000.

gettyimages 478119696 Hugh Hefner Will RIP Next to Marilyn Monroe

The first issue of Playboy magazine with Marilyn Monroe on the cover and signed by Hugh Hefner on page three is displayed at Julien’s Auction House in Beverly Hills, California on June 22, 2015 ahead of Julien’s “Hollywood Legends Auction” on June 26th and June 27th. Hefner launched Playboy in December 1953, selling for 50 cents a copy, with this issue estimated at $3,000 – $5,000. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

 

More from Evonne Ermey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live