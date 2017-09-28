Rihanna Calls Out President Trump Over Puerto Rico Response

By Annie Reuter

Over the past few days, Rihanna has spent her time on Twitter calling out President Donald Trump and urging him to pay attention to the people in Puerto Rico who are in great need after the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

On Thursday morning (September 28), the singer posted the cover of the Daily News with an urgent message: “Don’t let your people die like this.”

The newspaper headline read, “No food, no water, no power, no medical care for the dying. Puerto Rico needs help, Mr. President!”

She also share a tearful CBS News interview with the mayor of San Juan.

“I know that leaders aren’t supposed to cry…But we are having a humanitarian crisis here,” the San Juan mayor tells CBS News in the clip.

The singer did praise the former living presidents for their efforts. “Round of APPLAUSE to these gentlemen for taking control of this devastating situation!!!” she wrote, sharing a link to a story about their expanded fundraising efforts.

See all the tweets below.

Dear @realDonaldTrump I know you've probably already seen this, but I just wanted to make sure! Don't let your peo… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Rihanna (@rihanna) September 28, 2017

"I know that leaders aren't supposed to cry...But we are having a humanitarian crisis here," San Juan mayor tells… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

CBS News (@CBSNews) September 26, 2017