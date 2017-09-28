[WATCH] James Corden Is The New Magic Mike

James Corden took a break from hosting The Late Late Show With James Corden to audition for Channing Tatum’s Las Vegas show Magic Mike Live.

Even though Channing was a bit unsure at first, he decided to give Corden a chance by teaching him some NSFW choreography, complete with body rolls and pelvic thrusts.

After the training, it was finally time to put Corden’s skills to the test with a live show. To help calm Corden down before the big show, Channing gave him a special pair of shorts that boosted James’ confidence significantly.

For the act, James performed a routine to 50 Cent’s “Candy Shop,” successfully doing the worm and taking off his pants during the number (all while wearing his kneepads, of course).