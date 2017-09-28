[WATCH] James Corden Is The New Magic Mike

Filed Under: channing tatum, Energy 103.7, James Corden, Magic Mike Live, The Late Late Show

James Corden took a break from hosting The Late Late Show With James Corden to audition for Channing Tatum’s Las Vegas show Magic Mike Live.

Even though Channing was a bit unsure at first, he decided to give Corden a chance by teaching him some NSFW choreography, complete with body rolls and pelvic thrusts.

After the training, it was finally time to put Corden’s skills to the test with a live show. To help calm Corden down before the big show, Channing gave him a special pair of shorts that boosted James’ confidence significantly.

For the act, James performed a routine to 50 Cent’s “Candy Shop,” successfully doing the worm and taking off his pants during the number (all while wearing his kneepads, of course).

More from Energy Mornings
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live